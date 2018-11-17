Share:

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of alleged misbehaviour of Fida Hussain, Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan, with Arrival Incharge of Islamabad airport. Taking notice of the matter, the court issued notice to both Fida and Arrival Incharge to appear in Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore for November 17, said a press release. The incident took place over a flight delay due to bad weather and the minister pushed the Arrival Incharge so hard that he stumbled.–APP