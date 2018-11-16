Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reached his home district on Friday on maiden two days visit after becoming chief minister of the province.

He is likely to visit his native village Barthi on Saturday (today) on the second day of his tour.

On first day, the Punjab chief minister visited Dera Ghazi Khan City where he inaugurated newly-built Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan.

He also addressed a public meeting at Circuit House in DG Khan. On the occasion, Usman Buzdar announced different development schemes for the district.

In his speech, he announced that Dera Ghazi Khan-Muzaffargarh dual carriageway would be completed on war footings and Rs3 billion have been released for the project.

On Saturday (today), Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate CTD office in DG Khan and also will visit Govt Woman Degree College Model Town.

After these programmes, he is scheduled to visit his native village Barthi in the tribal area of Taman Buzdar and Taunsa Sharif city. Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the CM's visit to district.

Helipads are also made at Taunsa Sharif and Barthi, as Buzdar is scheduled to meet and address tribal dignitaries, wherein he is expected that he would announce a development package for the area.

During his stay at Taunsa Sharif, the chief minister would be briefed on the ongoing development schemes and would meet tribal elders.

On the other hand, the chief minister's first visit caused multiple problems for the public as they faced with security barricades and cordons on different roads of the city.