KARACHI – The US$23,500 DHA Cup International Squash Championship 2018 for men and women will take place at Defence Authority Creek Club (DACC) from Nov 20 to Nov 24. The men’s event carries lucrative prize money of US$18,000 while US$ 5,500 has been set aside for the women’s event. The DA Creek Club Squash Complex has been refurbished and equipped with contemporary features/facilities as per the international standards in vogue to turn it into a modern squash arena of the city. The tournament marks the revival of the game in the metropolis that had served as a hub of squash and had staged numerous international events in the past including the World Open and World Team Championships. The nations, whose players will be playing during the championship, include Egypt, Malaysia, Kuwait, Qatar, Hong Kong, Iran, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, France, Spain, England, Japan, Finland, Peru and the United States besides the hosts. The tournament is an approved event of Professional Squash Association (PSA) and Women Squash Association (WSA) and is being held with assistance of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, DHA Karachi and Sindh Squash Association (SSA). The foreign players have already started arriving in the city and the glass-wall squash courts of DACC are all set to stage the mega event. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held at DA Creek Club on Nov 20 with squash legend Jahangir Khan gracing the occasion as chief guest.–PR