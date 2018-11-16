Share:

MULTAN-The divisional administration has decided launching crackdown on tax evaders as Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar Baloch directed the authorities concerned on Friday to prepare and handover lists of tax defaulters to district administration and police.

Addressing a meeting of heads of different departments, the Commissioner said that the government was determined to boost tax recovery besides expanding the tax net.

He directed tax officials to improve collection efficiency and further increase the targets. He warned that the tax evaders would be dealt with strictly. He issued order for the holding of seminars and walks to create awareness among masses on taxes.

The commissioner also took serious notice of reports regarding newspapers and magazines being published either without declaration or on fake one.

He directed the DGPR officials to prepare a list of such magazines and newspapers as well as printing press so that action could be taken against them. He lauded the role of DGPR department and said that it discharged the responsibility of keeping administration aware of issues in a well manner.

The commissioner directed Punjab Small Industries Corporation to conduct trainings of owners of small businesses with a view to enabling them to expand their businesses.

He said that a skill development programme should be prepared.

Briefing the Commissioner, Additional Commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority Raees Humayun said that a total of 2436 tax payers were registered with the authority in Multan. He said that awareness seminars and workshosp were held regularly to make the people aware of benefits of paying taxes.

MEPCO SWOOP ON

POWER PILFERERS

The monitoring and surveillance teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) launched a large scale operation in collaboration with the district administration task forces against power pilferers across South Punjab region and caught 15 big thieves on Friday. Mepco sources disclosed that the teams imposed 49874 fine units worth of over Rs800,000 on the power pilferers besides disconnecting their electricity supplies and removing their meters.

While inspecting industrial connections, the teams caught red handed Ghulam Mustafa from Manzoorabad, Ghulam Muhammad Manzoorabad, Ashraf Ali from Wilayatabad, Muhammad Hanif from Burewala, Khushi Muhammad Burewala, Multan Saddr police station, Noor Muhammad New Multan, Abdul Rasheed Composing Pak Gate and many others while stealing electricity.