islamabad - Islamabad police on Friday took several decisions to ensure child protection and prevent gender-based violence, child abuse and domestic violence in the capital city. Inspector general of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting with members of the Human Rights Committee. The meeting was attended by SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, AIG (Operations) Abdul Qadir Qamar, SP (HQ) Sumaira Azam, SP (City) Aamir Niazi, SP (SSG) Sayed Aziz, SP (Sadar) Umar Khan and members of the Human Rights Committee. The main agenda and focus of discussion was gender based violence, child protection, minorities’ issues and drugs being used in the educational institutions.

The IGP while addressing the committee members particularly emphasized on crime related to child abuse , domestic violence, house maids and complaints about usage of drugs in the educational institutions. He maintained that not only these social evils will be eradicated with full force but decided to simultaneously kick start awareness campaigns, so that a safe environment could be ensured in Islamabad. Aamir Zulfiqar emphasized on counseling panel to initiate a programme, by virtue of which children of the police martyrs could be provided counseling and that they are brought on main stream of life. He further said that they should constitute a doctors panel which may also provide medical cover as well as counseling to the police officials suffering from hypertension, Hepatitis B, C, Sugar and other diseases. It is worth mentioning that IGP mentioned that ICT police’s 53 percent strength is above 40 years of age. Hence their duty timings, facility of pick and drop, increase in their pay and scholarships for their children will be started so that their morale could be lifted and their image is improved. In this regard counseling panel was directed to hold a seminar at the earliest. In order to eradicate drugs in the educational institutions, enforcement campaign, the meeting was told, has already been initiated. However, meetings with students, their parents and educational institutions administration shall also be held soon, the meeting decided. It is pertinent to mention here that the educational institutions’ screening shall also be carried out. As child abuse , gender based violence and domestic violence cases are not reported, the meeting decided to launch awareness campaign in this regard.

The IGP maintained that Internal Accountability Unit for eradication of corruption from the police department has already been made functional. The IGP reiterated that a mechanism is being formulated where concerned police station and Women and Child Protection Unit shall respond immediately and take cognizance of HR violations.

In order to have a two way feedback, police station Shalimar has been chosen for the pilot project which will start giving/getting feedback after registration of FIR to the complainants. This project will be finally extended throughout Islamabad Capital Territory, according to the officials.