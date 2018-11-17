Share:

Lahore - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday issued the first selection list of candidates admitted to MBBS and BDS programme in private sector medical and dental colleges of the Punjab for the session 2018-19.

The last merit for MBBS remained 80.4909 and that for BDS 78.6364 per cent. The merit has been calculated as per the weightage formula of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), adding 10 per cent of matriculation, 40 per cent of intermediate and 50 per cent of entrance test marks. It is for the first time that centralized admissions have been done in private sector institutions.

FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry Lahore was the top choice of candidates with merit for the institution closing at 88.1727 per cent. The last merit for Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Lahore is 87.7818pc, Sharif Medical & Dental College 87.2342pc, Lahore Medical & Dental College 86.5455pc, Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College, Lahore 86.4273 pc, Islamic International Medical College, Rawalpindi 85.1887pc, Bakhtawar Amin Medical & Dental College, Multan 84.8545pc, Central Park Medical College, Lahore 84.6909pc, Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College, Faisalabad 84.0727pc, Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore 84.0667pc, Avicenna Medical College, Lahore 84.0384pc, Multan Medical & Dental College, 83.9909pc, University College of Medicine and Dentistry, Lahore 83.5255pc, Al-Aleem Medical College, Lahore 83.1455pc, Rahbar Medical & Dental College, Lahore 83.0545 pc, Azra Naheed Medical College, Lahore 82.5636pc, Shahida Islam Medical College, Lodhran 82.0126pc Independent Medical College, Faisalabad 81.8414pc, University Medical & Dental College, Faisalabad 81.8000pc, Amna Inayat Medical College, Sheikhupura 81.5091pc, Rai Medical College, Sargodha 81.3636 pc, M Islam Medical & Dental College, Gujranwala 80.9364pc, Sialkot Medical College, Sialkot 80.7030 per cent, Islam Medical College, Sialkot 80.6636pc and Sahara Medical College, Narowal 80.4909pc.

For BDS programme, the last merit, FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore is 84.3818pc, Dental Section, Lahore Medical & Dental College, Lahore 82.7909pc, Dental Section, Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College, Lahore 82.2000pc, Dental Section, Sharif Medical & Dental College, Lahore 82.1273pc, Dental Section, University College of Medicine & Dentistry, Lahore 80.9364pc, Dental Section, Multan Medical & Dental College, Multan 80.6646pc, Dental Section and Bakhtawar Amin Medical & Dental College Multan 80.4182pc.