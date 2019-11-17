Share:

LAHORE - The EBM Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019 will roll into action here at the PLTA courts today (Sunday).

While addressing a press conference here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik said: “For the very first time, more than 250 top national players are participating in the event, which includes under-6, under-8, under -10, under-12, under-14, under-18, men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, men’s 35 plus, 45 plus and 60 plus categories.

The qualifying round will be played today (Sunday), while the opening ceremony will take place on Monday. The final of the event will be held on Friday. The PLTA has been focusing on junior level, as it has been conducting the junior events throughout the year. We have conducted a record number of junior-level tournaments this year.”

Malik also lauded EBM for sponsoring the event. He hoped that EBM will continue to support and play key role in flourishing tennis across the country. “If more corporate organisations come forward to support tennis, there will be more chances to promote this game at grassroots level in every corner of the country,” Malik concluded.