Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has appealed the Lahore High Court to ensure ban on blockade at The Mall and other roads in the city as violation was crippling the trade activities. In a statement issued on Saturday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the Mall was not only a major hub of business activities and linked the major areas of the city but most important buildings like Provincial Assembly and WAPDA House were also there. They said that violation of ban on road blockade was not only hampering business activities but also causing worst traffic jam across the city. They said that Lahore has become a hub of trade and economic activities but a number of issues including traffic mess, lack of parking facility and violation of rules and regulations were hampering the growth of trade and industry and adding to the miseries of traders doing business at The Mall. They urged the government to ensure implementation of ban on protests on The Mall. They said that a number of times foreign visitors also face huge inconvenience which was tarnishing soft image of the country. “There is a fear that anti-social elements could take benefit in the guise of protesters therefore strict action should be taken against violation of ban on protests, sit-ins and rallies on The Mall.”