LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to depart for London on an air ambulance on Monday (tomorrow), sources privy to the development told The Nation on Saturday.

Soon after the announcement of verdict by two-member bench of Lahore High Court, the Sharif family started arrangements for shifting the ex-PM to London, booked a private room in Harley Street Clinic and called an air ambulance from Qatar that would reach Pakistan Saturday late night or on Sunday (today). Hussain Nawaz, son of the ex-PM, has also forwarded diagnostic reports to senior consultants in the United States for getting feedback for his (ex-PM’s) treatment.

Special Medical Board of Sharif Medical City Hospital, headed by Dr Adnan Khan, examined health condition of ex-PM and after detailed deliberations prescribed steroids for enhancing platelets count to a level safe for air travelling.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will also accompany his brother along with physician of the ex-PM in the well-equipped air ambulance.

PML-N flays ruling party for creating hurdles in ex-PM’s treatment

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that arrangements have been started for the ex-PM’s travel abroad as soon as possible. She took to her twitter handle to disseminate information about the arrangements and health condition of the ex-PM.

“Preparations have been started on war footing for early departure of PML-N supreme leader abroad. Doctors require 48 hours to make him medically fit for hours long air travel, boosting platelets count and measures to prevent cardiovascular complications,” she said in a tweet.

“Nawaz’s medical condition is so critical that doctors are taking measures to prevent life-threatening complication during flight,” her tweet reads. She appealed the nation for prayers for safe travel of Nawaz Sharif, his early recovery and long life.

She also thanked the Almighty for paving the way for Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad and the media for keeping the people abreast with updates regarding his (ex-PM’s) health and for portraying the true situation despite constraints. She accused the ruling party of creating hurdles in the treatment of Nawaz Sharif during the last 20 days.

“The government imposed conditions even after accepting serious health conditions of Nawaz Sharif. It (govt) imposed condition of indemnity bond while ignoring recommendations of own medical board. The nation has seen false sympathies of the rulers. The lesson is that good is expected only from the God and not the mortals,” she said.