Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said there was no chance of any in-house change in the Parliament.

It could be the desire of some persons but it would never happen, he said while talking to media persons on the occasion of a reception given in his honour by the local traders after having successful negotiations.

Qureshi said the incumbent government handled sit-in demonstration of Maulana Fazalur Rehman in an amicable way. Political workers were not stopped or arrested, rather government provided facilities to them, he added.

He said the JUI-F entered into its second phase of demonstration of blocking roads but it was not liked by masses.

To a question about Lahore High Court’s verdict on Nawaz Sharif, the foreign minister said PTI had always respected the courts. There were two aspects of Nawaz Sharif’s case, one was legal and other was humanitarian ground. The cabinet granted facility for Nawaz Sharif’s treatment in abroad on humanitarian ground. The court after hearing viewpoint of the both sides, also allowed Nawaz Sharif to avail treatment abroad, he added.

Says govt handled JUI-F’s sit-in in an amicable way

Qureshi said, however, Sharif brothers had submitted an undertaking in the court, in which Shehbaz Sharif had stated that Nawaz Sharif would return once his health improved.

To another query whether the government would make any appeal against the decision, Qureshi said the government would discuss its strategy after studying the complete verdict.

Qureshi said that Chaudhary brothers played a important role during JUI-F sit-in demonstration. Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) was allied party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and the both parties enjoyed relationship of trust, adding that PTI acknowledged positive role of PML-Q.

To another question about Maryam Nawaz, whether she would also be given same relief on humanitarian grounds, Foreign Minister said that “As she is not ill so that she would not avail any relief.”

“Pakistan’s relations with India are not good as India is violating human rights in Jammu and Kashmir” he said and added that “India should lift curfew immediately and restored human rights.”

Qureshi said that the whole world including European Union was also criticizing India over extreme human rights violations.

Pakistan set a good example by opening Kartarpur corridor, however India was demolishing Babri Masjid. Foreign Minister said that the world should notice steps taken by the both countries and compare these.

He said that Pakistan was in touch with Afghanistan government and discussing issue of cross-border terrorism with Afghan leadership. USA also acknowledged Pakistan’s role for peace process in Afghanistan, he added.

About Pakistan’s role for peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Foreign Minister said that Pakistan played important role and removed misunderstandings between the both countries through successful diplomacy.

Foreign Minister informed that Pakistan was organizing a meeting of its envoys on November 27-28 at Islamabad to discuss economic diplomacy, adding that he had discussed matter with Advisor on Economic Affairs Abdur Razaq Dawood, by telephone, here on Saturday.

He said that the commercial attaches would be instructed to speed up their efforts to bring investment and promote trade relations with other countries. The vacant post of commercial attaches would be filled soon, Qureshi added.

Foreign Minister said that the incumbent government was successfully achieving its economic goals. “The economy is improving continuously and different international institutions including IMF and World Bank also heaped praise on Pakistan for improving economy”, said FM.

He said that government was focusing on generation of jobs and reducing inflation in the country. About jobs in Qatar, Qureshi said that many Pakistanis got jobs in Qatar. Similarly, the government was also in talks with Qatar government for provision of more manpower. Qatar was hosting Football World Cup and Pakistan had enough manpower to support the successful conduct of the event.

Responding to a question, Qureshi said that NAB was an independent institution and it took action without any discrimination.

Qureshi also rejected the impression that local parliamentarians were not happy with CM Punjab.

Qureshi categorically said that “There is no any chance of change of the CM.” The news of his differences with CM Punjab were totally baseless, he added.

He informed that steps were in progress for establishment of sub-civil secretariat in the city.