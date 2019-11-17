Share:

LAHORE - National ladies champion Ushna Suhail displayed high quality tennis by winning three gold medals for Wapda in singles, doubles and team categories in the 33rd National Games tennis event in Peshawar. In individual singles finals, Ushna beat Sarah Mehboob 7-5, 6-3. The first set going upto 5-all while long rallies were seen in the second set, which Ushna won easily by 6-3 to clinch gold medal.

She also won doubles title and also team event for her department Wapda during the National Games tennis event.

Talking to The Nation, jubilant Ushna said: “I am very happy to have achieved this distinction, because I returned to competitive Tennis after 10 months gap, due to University of London BBA final year exams.”

She appreciated the timing of the National Games, saying the games provided excellent oppurtunity prior to upcoming South Asian Games 2019 end of November in Kathmandu, Nepal. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan also congratulated Ushna and hoped the ladies tennis team will win medals for Pakistan in the upcoming South Asian Games to be held in November 2019 in Kathmandu, Nepal.