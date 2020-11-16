Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inspected several sports facilities during his Sargodha Division visit on Monday. Bhutta was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Manzar Fareed Shah, TSOs, Project Director PMU and other officials during his visit. Bhutta, during his visit, examined the construction and rehabilitation of Floodlight Company Bagh Football Ground, E-Library, prototype gymnasium with ladies & gents equipment, table tennis and badminton courts etc.

Meanwhile, Bhutta also chaired a high-profile Progress Review Meeting during his visit. Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU, Representatives of Tourism, Archaeology, Divisional and District Sports Officers also attended the meeting.