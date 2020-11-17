Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that public of Gilgit-Baltistan has buried anti-state narrative of Maryam and his father Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, said that a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Lahore has distanced himself from practical politics due to anti-state narrative of the party leadership but unfortunately, Maryam, who is consumed by hatred and jealousy, will never learn from these lessons.

He, reacting to victory of PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan elections, said that public has reposed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan have rejected Nawaz Sharif and Maryam’s narrative against state institutions.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that public of Gilgit-Baltistan have rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and company.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates over victory in Gilgit-Baltistan elections and said people expressed complete faith in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Punjab CM said in his statement that it has been proven people are with honest rulers and PTI is the most popular party. PTI has emerged victorious in GB on the basis of its performance, he said while adding that it is a triumph of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and agenda of change.

Usman Buzdar said PTI’s victory in Gilgit-Baltistan is in fact the success of transparent Pakistan. The negative politics of those who looted national resources in the past has ended, he added.