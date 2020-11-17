Share:

Peshawar - Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in the wake of the demise of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

KP Governor Shah Farman administered oath to Justice Qaiser Rashid while Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, cabinet ministers and others attended the ceremony.

Having started his career as a lawyer in 1984, Justice Qaiser Rashid hails from Thana village in Malakand district. He was elevated as judge of the PHC in August 2011.

The office of CJ PHC fell vacant after the demise of Waqar Ahmad Seth who died of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Justice Seth died at the age of 59. He had been appointed as Chief Justice of the PHC in 2018. He started his career as a lawyer in 1985 and later also became an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2008. In August, 2011, he was made an additional judge of the PHC.

The legal fraternity observed several days of mourning across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the death of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, who died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Islamabad on Thursday after spending several days at the health facility.

The KP government had officially announced Friday last as day of mourning across the province. Quran Khwani and condolence references were held across KP during the last several days.