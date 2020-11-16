Share:

ISLAMABAD-Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner made sure all eyes were on her while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills recently. The 23 year old faux billionaire rocked a red silk blouse tucked into orange high-waisted PVC pants from the SS/21 LaQuan Smith Collection and high-heeled sandals selected by stylist Jill Jacobs. Kylie’s face was fully-contoured by make-up artist Ariel Tejada and her dark blonde locks were blown out by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero with ‘Russian virgin hair’ extensions by Violet Teriti. Jenner rarely shows her fans her authentic brunette tresses, which barely ever grow past her shoulders. The artificially plumped-lipped socialite opted not to protect herself or others from the coronavirus pandemic by wearing a mask despite the fact that all restaurants require them. Governor Gavin Newsom made masks and face coverings mandatory for all public outings back on June 18. COVID-19 is spiking nationwide, and there have been over 339K confirmed cases in Los Angeles leading to 7,269 deaths as of recently - according to Johns Hopkins University. Kylie has been busy promoting her fifth holiday cosmetics collection My Grinch X Kylie, which launches this Thursday at 3pm PST on her website.