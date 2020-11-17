Share:

Pakistan Tuesday has reported 33 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 361,082. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,193.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,050 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 156,528 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,9 111,047 in Punjab, 42,615 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24,444 in Islamabad, 16,449 in Balochistan, 5,538 in Azad Kashmir and 4,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,751 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,492 in Punjab, 1,315 in KP, 156 in Balochistan, 260 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 126 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,979,939 coronavirus tests and 29,378 in last 24 hours. 324,834 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,447 patients are in critical condition.