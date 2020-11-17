Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing of Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference till November 24 against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference connected with fake accounts scam and adjourned hearing into the matter without further proceedings. The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds. During the course of proceedings, Zardari’s lawyer Farook H. Naek pleaded that the top court had not ordered the trial court to hear new cases on daily basis. He said that several defence counsels and their families were suffering from coronavirus. Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on a reference against former prime minister Shuakat Aziz pertaining to misuse of powers till November 20. The accused and counsels couldn’t appear before the court due to sit-in near Faizabad. The court then postponed announcement of its decisions on acquittal pleas of accused till next date.