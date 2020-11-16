Share:

Lahore-Pakistan’s top players including No 1 Aqeel Khan and No 4 Shahzad Khan practised at Sports Board Punjab’s Tennis Academy here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Tennis Stadium on Monday.

It is worth-mentioning that these top ranked players are staying at SBP Tennis Academy in Lahore for the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship at SBP Tennis Academy. During their stay at the cademy, Aqeel and Shahzad are also sharing their vast experience with young tennis academy players and imparting them finer points of the game.

It may be noted here that Aqeel has been Pakistan’s No 1 player for the last 20 years and also has the honour of featuring in Davis Cup competitions for 22 years whereas Shahzad has been a Davis Cup player for the past 12 years.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) also had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

He thanked the DG Sports Punjab for providing accommodation to top Pakistan players at the academy and also lauded his passion for the promotion of sports and especially for tennis. Malik hoped that the SBP’s Tennis Academy will play it’s due role and produce future tennis stars for the country.