LAHORE – A delegation of Young Doctors Association Punjab called on Secretary General Jamat-e-Islami Liaqat at Mansoora on Tuesday and apprised him about demands of medical community.

The delegation comprising Dr Nasir Bokhari, Dr Abu Bakar, Dr Muddasar Razaq and Dr Shabbir Ch briefed the JI Secretary General about importance of service structure for the community and lack of interest on the part of the government. Liaqat Baloch urged the govt to accept legitimate demands of doctors to avoid unpleasant incidents at hospital. He said that the doctors would have not gone on strike if the government fulfilled its promise two years back.