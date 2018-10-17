Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is continuing its drive for the recovery of taxes from influential tax evaders.

The FBR has issued further notices to 154 big tax evaders in the third phase of its drive of broadening tax base of the country. Earlier, the FBR had issued 244 notices to non-taxpayers in two phases.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar informed the media the other day that government would expedite the process of issuing notices and the number would reach to thousands.

According to FBR, the government had decided to start action, in a phased manner, against all those tax evaders who have purchased properties of over Rs 20 million, or purchased 1800 CC or larger engine cars, or received rent to the tune of Rs 10 million or more in a year but not bothered to file their tax returns; therefore not in the list of taxpayers. The drive for the recovery of tax from these big tax evaders is being launched across Pakistan without any discrimination.

All such tax evaders have been identified by the FBR and are being proceeded against for recovery of payable tax besides being subjected to heavy fines and penalties for failing to fulfill their tax obligations.

The FBR has once again warned the tax evaders to file their tax returns and pay their due taxes within the due date as the government is committed to reviving the national economy by introducing and promoting a healthy tax culture under which all Pakistanis pay their due taxes and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that the government had recently extended deadline for filing income tax returns for two months till 30th November, 2018. The government had given an opportunity to non-taxpayers to file their income tax returns. “The date for filing returns of total income and statement of final taxation which were due on 31st August and extended up to 30th September is hereby further extended to 30th November,” said a notification issued by the FBR. This was second extension in deadline of filing income tax returns as earlier FBR had extended the deadline till September 30. The decision was taken to enhance the number of tax filers, which remained slow during initial months of the tax year.