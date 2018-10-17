Share:

FAISALABAD - Acting president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FCCI) Mian Tanveer Ahmed called upon Oman Air to set up its office in Faisalabad in addition to starting direct flights from the city. While talking to a delegation of Oman Air in his Office here Tuesday, Tanveer Ahmed said Faisalabad has a full-fledged airport and many international airlines were already operating from the city in addition to PIA. Faisalabad was hub of textile export and local entrepreneurs have to regularly travel to various international destinations for business purposes. Similarly, a large number of buyers were also pouring in the city. He added that Faisalabad was one of the fastest growing cities of the country and around 0.5 million passengers travel annually from Faisalabad Airport. Mian Tanveer urged Oman Air to start direct flights from Faisalabad in addition to opening its office in this city. Former senior vice president Rana Sikandar Azam, Executive members Habib Ur Rehman Gill and Ghazanfar Awan were also present.