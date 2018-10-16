Share:

HAFIZABAD-The government schools in the district were declared amongst the ten top schools in the education roadmap for showing best results, which is very encouraging.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh made these remarks while distributing certificates and cash awards to 12 Star teachers here the other day.

He said that they would be encouraged for showing best results and exhorted them to continue their hard work for further improving the education roadmap targets. He said that teaching was a respectful profession and the society should give them due respect for promotion of education. He said that their hard work and commitment was the result that the district stood among 10 top districts in the education roadmap.

Chief Executive Officer (Education) Ameen Chaudhry said that efforts would be continued for better functioning of the schools and to get best results but warned that those teachers showing indifference and unsatisfactory results would be shown no leniency.

Those who were awarded star teachers certificate included senior head teacher Arif Bhutta of Government Boys Secondary School Rasulpur Tarar, SSS Nagis Bashir of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kaleke Mandi, SST Shafqat Ali of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kaleke Mandi, M Inayatullah Senior Head Master Government Model Higher Secondary School Hafizabad, Fiaz Ahmed Warraich Senior Headmaster Government High School Winni, Tehmina Aslam of Government Girls Community Model School Kassoki, Yasmeen Akhtar of Government Girls Elementary School Pindi Bhattian, Aqeel Ismat of Government Elementary School No. 5 Hafizabad, Javerai Mumtaz of Government Elementary School Jahangirpura, Pindi Bhattian, Zubair Hassan of Government Higher Secondary School Hafizabad and Asif Bashir of Government High School Winni Hafizabad.