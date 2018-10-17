Share:

LAHORE – Karachi Kickers and Pakistan Army won the opening matches of the National Women’s Football Championship commenced here at the Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) on Tuesday. In the first match, Karachi Kickers thrashed Baloachistan 4-0 with Quratulain Hameed hammering a hat-trick and Rimsha adding one. The second encounter saw Army outclassing KP 12-0. Roshnan and Swaiba scored a hat-trick each while Mishal, Fatima Kiran and Nina hit a brace each. Guest of Honour IGP (Retd) Khalid Latif graced the occasion along with DEO Shehzad Haroon Bhutta, Anis-ur-Rehman, Principal Govt Shadab Training Institute Lubna Tasneem, PFF Secretary Lt Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi and PFF officials. After teams lined up, march past was conducted while special children performance touched the hearts.