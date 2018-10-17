Share:

SWABI - Nine leaders of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement including a retired colonel were released on bail by the local court on Tuesday.

As many as 19 people, including the PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen were booked by the district administration for several offences after their controversial public meeting held in government high school playground on Aug 13.

The FIR had been registered in Swabi city police station and officials of district administration said that they were allowed to hold the public meeting at Shahmansoor Cricket Stadium but they violated the rules and intentionally arranged the gathering at a high school playground.

The 9 PTM activists released by Additional Sessions Judge-II included Liaqat Yousafzai, Dr Mushtaq, Faiz Muhammad, Khairul Amin, Abidullah, Muhammad Ali Dagiwal, Dr Jasim, Riaz Ahmad, and Col. (R) Hidayatullah Ali.

After release, the PTM activists held a gathering at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk in Swabi. Speaking on the occasion, the released leaders said that they were patriotic people and never thought to act against their beloved country, Pakistan.