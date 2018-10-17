Share:

KARACHI - In order to create awareness amongst the general public about stock investments, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) conducted an awareness session at Gilgit, Gilgit-Baltistan. Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Minister for Works, Government of GB, was the chief guest at the occasion. The event was coordinated by Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with two brokerage firms of PSX (TRE Certificate holders), namely JS Global Capital Limited and Zahid Latif Khan Securities (Pvt.) Limited. Speaking at the event, Imran Ali, president Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that it was encouraging that PSX was taking keen interest to educate the public on stock investments by holding this event for the second time in the region. He said there were many potential investors in Gilgit-Baltistan but; however, no brokerage firm or branch thereof exists in the entire region. He expressed the hope to see some brokerage houses set up their branch offices to cater to the demand in the region.

The participants were given a detailed overview on PSX and stock investments including the history of the PSX, investment avenues, risk/return parameters, long term investments, and considerations while investing. The participants were briefed on structural, strategic and regulatory developments. They were explained how the stock market was comparatively a good avenue for long term investments.

At the end, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Minister for Works, Gilgit-Baltistan, addressed the participants. He said that the event conducted by PSX to educate masses at GB was a commendable step. He lauded the efforts of PSX for giving priority to GB in this case. He assured all out support and cooperation to PSX for its future plans and programs in GB.