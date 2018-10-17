Share:

islamabad - The ministry of federal education has made the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) a headless institute as it has failed in giving charge to any senior official after the retirement of previous Vice Chancellor (VC), Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf retired from his position October 12, last week, but the ministry has still not given the acting charge to any of the officials to run the administrative affairs.

The ministry had already delayed the appointing of permanent VCs in three public sector universities of the city including Quaid-e-Azam University.

An official said that appointment of acting VC has also become a difficult task for the ministry after it delayed filling the vacant positions with permanent heads.

The official said that a number of senior faculty members are in the race for holding temporary charge, but the ministry has still not initiated the process.

The official said that all important administrative matters are halted since Monday as the institute is working without any head.

The official said that the non-appointment of any head on temporary basis will worsen the administrative crises at the university.

“It is the worst case and the appointment is being delayed deliberately by the ministry,” said the official.

Earlier, the ministry had made a controversial appointment at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) when it gave charge to a junior dean by ignoring the merit.

Official also said that at QAU Dr. Waqar Ali Shah is the most senior dean, who had been also given the acting charge during the strike of Academic Staff Association (ASA).

“However, no activity has been observed for giving the acting charge to anyone,” official said.

The ministry earlier had stated that the file for appointment of acting VC has still not moved, while the decision will be taken soon.

Spokesperson ministry for federal education Taimoor Ali Khan said that the decision will be made soon on return of the minster.

The QAU had passed worst administrative crises after the previous VC Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf and ASA locked horns. The VC was confined to his residence and had to run the university affairs from his home for more than last six months during his term.

Sources also said that the both sides remained on odd terms as the faculty also didn’t arrange any farewell for the outgoing VC, a few faculty members even gathered outside his residence on his last working day.

“The faculty members didn’t let the VC enter his residence and he had to approach the law enforcement department to enter the house,” said an official.

Officials said that the teachers gathered outside VC residence following the rumor that a number of them who were issued show cause notice have been dismissed from service.

“It was the worst of time and a baseless accusation on VC as dismissal from the service needs a complete legal procedure,” official added.

“However, one of the teachers who were earlier promoted in violation of rules was demoted to the lecturer post,” said official.

The registrar QAD Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that a non-faculty member has been dismissed from the service.