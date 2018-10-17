Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the work of setting up of separate track for motorcyclists alongside Shahrah-e-Faisal has been started which will cover the whole area from Malir Halt to the Metropole Hotel in Saddar.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after lying floral wreath at the mazar of Shaheed-e-Millat Liaqat Ali Khan on his death anniversary on Tuesday. He said that the anti-encroachments department of KMC in this connection already begun its operation against encroachments.

Wasim said that this is first time that a separate track is being made for motorbikes alongside main corridor of the city which would also make the motorcyclists wearing safety helmets while driving bike as no one will be allowed to enter in this track without helmet.

He said that this being a model project, other major corridors will also be provided with such tracks for motor bike riders. He said that all efforts are being done to bring improvement in the city infrastructure especially to clean the city roads.

Meanwhile, on the directive of the mayor the anti encroachments department of KMC took action against encroachments from Malir Halt to Metropole Hotel and removed all encroachments in about 6km area and seized the cabins, stalls, sugarcane juice machines and other obstacles from this area and deposit it in the store.

Ten people were arrested in this action that had been carried out by the anti-encroachments staff along with police and city wardens.

On the other hand, Wasim on Tuesday in a ceremony held in Karachi Medical and Dental College gave away letter of promotion to 47 doctors of KMDC/ASH out of which 37 doctors from clinical department and 10 doctors from dental department got the promotion in the next higher scale.

In total 17 doctors were promoted as professor (BS-20), 20 as associate professor (BS-19) and 10 were promoted as assistant professor (BS-18). Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, College Principal Prof Syed Mehmood Haider, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi and others were also present on this occasion.

In his address, the mayor said that considerable improvement can be made possible in medical institutions if KMC receive its outstanding dues from the government besides it would also ensure timely completion of development projects in the city.

He said that we got all the departments in devastated condition which is now beginning to improve. The doctors too are getting their right which is pleasure for us.

He expressed hope that induction of more staff especially doctors in KMC run hospitals will be allowed. The mayor who is also the chairman of the governing body also inaugurated the IT section of the KMDC on this occasion.

According to details, 10 doctors of Clinical Department have been promoted as assistant professors (BS-18), whereas 17doctors were promoted as Associate Professors (BS-17), three doctors in the Dental Department of the college who have been promoted as Associate Professor and seven doctors who got the Promotion as Professor (BS-20).