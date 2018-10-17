Share:

KARACHI - Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, appeared before a banking court in connection with an ongoing money laundering case on Tuesday.

Onmi Group Chairman Anwar Majeed’s three sons, Zulqurnain, Ali and Nimr, also appeared before the court in Karachi.

However, the case was adjourned until November 13 as the judge hearing it was on holiday.

The banking court had ordered all those named in the case to appear before it today. Former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Hussain Lotha are also suspects in the case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.