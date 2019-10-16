Share:

RAWALIPNDI - As many as four persons including a 9-year-old child kidnapped five days ago were murdered in separate incidents in different parts of the district, sources informed on Wednesday.

In yet another incident, a 9-year-child was allegedly assaulted sexually by his brother-in-law at Misrial Road, they said. Police claimed to have arrested four suspected killers and a the man involved in sodomising the child and filed cases against them, sources said

According to sources, two men namely Navid Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed were heading towards home on a motorcycle after closing their cloth shop when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate firing on them at Mohra Sheeran, within limits of Police Station Jatli. The riders sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, they said. The killers managed to escape from the scene, sources said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana took notice of the double murder case and ordered SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar to visit crime scene, according to a police spokesman. He said SP along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the area and held a suspected killer Shabir and locked him behind the bars. “Navid is uncle of Nisar and they were killed by Shabbir over issue of fund raising for a mosque in the village,” said SP Rai Mazhar while talking to The Nation.

Murder case has been registered against Shabbir and further investigation was on.

In the precincts of PS Pirwadhai, a gang of three robbers stormed into a house to commit robbery and shot dead the house owner upon showing resistance, informed a police spokesman. The deceased was identified as Mohsin, whose dead body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy, he said. According to him, three unknown robbers having sophisticated weapons in their hands barged into a house in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and tried to rob the family. However, the robbers opened firing on house inmates upon showing resistance and killed the owner Mohsin. After committing crime, the robbers managed to flee from the scene. A heavy contingent of police headed by SP Rawal Division Asif Masood reached at the crime scene, collected evidences, recorded statements of eyewitnesses and obtained CCTV footage as part of their investigation. “Police have registered a case against robbers and constituted several teams to arrest them,” stated SP Asif Masood during an interaction with media. A 9-year-old child, who was allegedly kidnapped from the limits of PS Airport, was found dead in Khalid Colony, sources said.

The dead body of the child was moved to DHQ Hospital for autopsy, they said. SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, in a statement, said the child was missing mysteriously from his home since October 11 while police have also registered a case with PS Airport on complaint of father of child. “The investigators and forensic experts took samples from the body of child and dispatched to Forensic Lab Lahore for clinical examination,” he said adding that the result of forensic lab would determine cause of death of child. He said CPO also took notice of the incident ordering immediate arrest of culprits involved in the heinous crime, he said. He said police have also taken some suspects into custody and were grilling them to find any clue about the killer of the child.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police have nabbed the father and two uncles of a 21-year-old married woman on charges of poisoning her to death and locked them behind the bars, sources said. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Sadiq and Amir Shehzad - uncles of deceased woman Kainat. Police only came into action after a video statement of deceased Kainat went viral on social media in which she was expressing her fear that she might be killed by her father and uncles for not reuniting with her husband involved in torturing and abusing her. The CPO directed SP Saddar Rai Mazhar to supervise the investigation process of the high profile case and submitted his report with his office on regular basis, sources said.