Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) has announced that 40 international players of 12 different countries will take part in the $10,000 Yonex Pakistan International Series Badminton Championship 2019, scheduled to be held at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex from November 7 to 10.

PBF Secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhary, SVP Tayyab Sohail and Islamabad Badminton Association (IBA) President Pervaiz Butt announced this during a press conference here at Pakistan Sports Complex Media Centre on Wednesday.

Wajid said: “Islamabad is the host of the mega event. Asian Badminton Federation (ABF) Secretary will also be present here during the mega event. It is also Tokyo 2020 qualifying round and players will get international ranking points. That is why players are coming in huge numbers.

“We have allocated Rs 3.5 million for the tournament, but only Rs 1.6 million will be distributed as cash prizes. All the international players will be given accommodation in different hotels according to international standards. Our local players and officials will stay at Pakistan Sports Board premises. We are grateful to IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, as she always support positive initiatives,” he added.

“12 countries include Thailand, Czech Republic, USA, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives, Nepal, Iran, Iraq, Canada, Afghanistan and hosts Pakistan. Total 30 local players will be in action. The event include five categories, which are men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The prize money will be equally divided among the top position holders,” Wajid concluded.