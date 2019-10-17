Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least seven persons were killed while nine other sustained serious injuries as passenger coach collided with a car near Boni in Chitral on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials the ill-fated incident occurred due to overspeeding and both the vehicles were badly damaged, a private news channel reported.

They further informed that the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, while the bodies were handed over to the relatives after medico-legal process.