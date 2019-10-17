Share:

Ameer-e-Jamaat Islami Siraj-ul-Haque has said that the whole Pakistani nation is on the same page regarding Kashmir issue and every Pakistani fully supports the Kashmir freedom movement.

Addressing a Kashmir Bachao March in Islamabad today, he said India, under Narendra Modi, is hell bent to subjugate rights of the minorities and people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said Modi will not succeed in his nefarious designs to silence Kashmiris' voice.

He said that Indian illegal and unilateral action on 5th of August is also a threat for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other regional countries.

Talking to our Islamabad Correspondent Ijaz Hussain, women participating in the march, said that they are with Kashmiri brethren in this critical hour.

They appreciated the speech delivered by the Prime Minister Imran Khan at UNGA session highlighting the Kashmir issue.