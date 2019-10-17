Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that India s hegemonic pretensions presented a clear danger to Pakistan s security and regional stability.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said India has resorted to war-mongering and issued nuclear threats for short-term “domestic electoral gains.”

The minister said New Delhi refused to bilaterally engage in dialogue and rejected proposals aimed at risk reduction, confidence-building and nuclear and missile restraint.

Qureshi said Pakistan desired peace and strategic stability in order to focus on its socio-economic development agenda.

He said our conduct continued to be defined by restraint and responsibility, and the avoidance of an arms race. “Pakistan, however, cannot remain oblivious to the evolving security dynamics in its immediate neighbourhood.”

The minister said on Aug 5, India sought to further consolidate its illegal and immoral occupation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the International Law.

He said the inhuman lockdown of eight million people for over 70 days has imposed unspeakable sufferings on the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said we would continue to stand by Kashmiris in their just struggle for realisation of the right to self-determination.

Regarding Afghanistan, the foreign minister said Pakistan fully supported peace and reconciliation which was required to be achieved through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process. He said we supported all rounds of Afghan peace talks in Doha and Abu Dhabi and expressed hope that the US-Taliban talks recommence and lead to intra-Afghan negotiations.

The minister said China remained Pakistan’s closest friend and a steadfast partner.

He said, in our recent visit to China, we have been determined to execute CPEC projects and, have proposed more projects for Chinese investment that could rejuvenate and consolidate our economy.