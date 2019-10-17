Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) Wednesday fixed another date to indict former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in rental power plant corruption reference. The court would frame charges now against the accused on November 13.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption reference against former prime minister and other accused, lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court could not indict the accused on this day hearing due their absence.

During outset of hearing, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and ex-secretary for water and power Shahid Rafi filed one day exemption from hearing pleas which had been accepted by the court.

The judge directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.