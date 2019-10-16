Share:

MULTAN-Managing Director Multan Solid Waste Management Company (MSWMC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar declared on Wednesday the company was going to recruit 350 new sanitary workers.

Talking to the media here, he added that increase in human resources would enable the company to ensure sanitation of all streets of the town.

He said that sanitation of all nooks and corners of Multan is in the plan of the company and new force would help materialize this plan. He disclosed that the existing landfill sites at Habiba Siyal and Mauza Balail had got filled and now new sites are being searched for trash dumping.

He declared that the out of order vehicles of the company would be auctioned while the vehicle repair work would be outsourced. He disclosed that 12 vehicles were off road while the company workshop lacked expert mechanics. He hoped that the outsourcing of repair work would also end corruption complaints.

He said that the markets could be kept clean with the cooperation of traders.

He said that the traders should place their trash outside their shops at the time of closing their shops so the sanitary workers could collect it in the morning. He pointed out that the shopkeepers opened their shops at 12pm and threw the trash outside on roads. “All the sanitary worker are gone till this time. Thus the trash remains on roads throughout the day. This practice distorts the image of the company. The traders should abandon this habit,” he asserted.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Ijaz Janjua said on this occasion that his department would turn Multan green with the collaboration of the waste management company. He disclosed that the PHA had taken up the task of turning all green belts of the city green. He said that the plantation drive was underway and Multan would be turned into the city of flowers in spring.