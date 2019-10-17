Share:

MIANWALA - The guard of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Baba Sher Muhammad was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in Mianwali here on Wednesday. A large number of people including political leaders, official and local people attended the funeral prayers of Baba Sher Muhammad, who breathed his last the other day at age of 110 years. During his police service, the deceased served as guard with father of nation for two and a half month. Family sources said that Baba Sher Muhammad was also a close friend of Governor West Pakistan Malik Ameer Muhammad Khan Nawab Kala Bagh but he considered the moments spent with founder of the country as most precious time of his life.