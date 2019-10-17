Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Shoaib Khan made a huge upset by defeating England’s top seed Daniel Webb in their boys’ singles quarterfinal of the ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

Both the players displayed quality tennis and received appreciation from the spectators in the thrilling three-set match, which ended in three hours and 15 minutes. The score was 5-5 in the first set before Daniel broke the 12th game of his opponent and won the set 7-5. Shoaib started the second set on a high-tempo and took 3-1 lead by breaking third game of his opponent. But then Daniel bounced back and played aggressive tennis to build up 5-3 lead. The score went up to 5-5, as both the players managed to hold onto their respective serves. Then the set went into the tie-break, which Shoaib managed to win 7-6 (4).

Shoaib did not allow his opponent to settle down in the final set, as he was in full command due to his powerful forehand and backhand drives. He was playing classic shots and dictating terms. He managed to break third, fifth and seventh games of his opponent and took the set 6-1 to move into the semifinals.

Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan defeated Ahmed Kamil in straight sets in the other quarterfinal. Huzaifa was too hot to handle, as he took the first set 6-4 after breaking 10th game and comfortably won the second set 6-2 by breaking second and fourth games of his opponent.

Third seed Kim Min-Joon of Korea proved too good for Pakistan’s Saqib Hayat in another quarterfinal. Min-Joon eliminated his opponent in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-2. He will face Huzaifa in the semifinals. The last quarterfinal of boys’ singles event was between Kang Gunuk of Korea and Pakistan’s Muhammad Nauman Aftab. Gunuk , who was in excellent form, thrashed Nauman without too much resistance with the scores of 6-1, 6-1 to face Shoaib in the semifinals.

In the girls’ singles event, Aysegul Mert (Turkey), Choi Ji-Woo (Korea), Valitova Arina (Russia) and un-seeded Jang Soo Ha (Korea) eliminating their respective opponents and advanced into the semifinals. Mert hammered Iranian Cheraghi Dorsa, 6-2 and 6-3, Choi beat France’s Thouard Clemence, 6-1 and 6-2, Arina stunned Iranian Khanloo Mahta, 6-0 and 6-1, and Jang outplayed Elmas Leyla Nilufer of Turkey, 6-2 and 6-2. Mert will face Choi, while Arina will fight against Jang in the semifinals. In the boys’ doubles quarterfinal, German Ksese Luca Emanuel/England’s Daniel Webb beat Pakistan’s Sami Zeb Khan/Tootoonchi Moghadam of Iran 7-5, 7-6(3).

In the girls’ doubles quarterfinal, Iranian Cheraghi Dorsa/Shen Hannah Kaile of Hong Kong beat Abas Aliya (MDA)/France’s Thouard Clemence, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. In the girls’ doubles semifinals, Iranian pair Khanloo Mahta/Safi Meshkatolzahra beat Turkish pair Aysegul Mert/Elmas Leyla Nilufer, 6-3, 2-6 and 10-3, Korean pair Choi Ji-Woo/Jang Soo Ha outperformed Iranian Cheraghi Dorsa/Shen Hannah Kaile of Hong Kong, 6-4 and 6-1.