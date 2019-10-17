Share:

PESHAWAR - The city-level qualifiers of Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Tournament have concluded in nine more cities. City champions from Swat, Buner, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Upper and Lower Dir, Nowshera and Charssadda have been decided in addition to Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Mansehra, Haripur and Malakand. The qualifiers have been completed in total 15 cities. Matches in the remaining cities Swabi, Mardan, Chitral, Bannu, Abbottabad and Peshawar will take place in the next week. The participation of 21 cities in the tournament was divided into four regions Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat. The city champions will compete in the eliminators within their respective regions. Then two teams from each region will advance to the Super 8 stage of the championship, which will be held here at Tamas Khan Football Ground from November 18.