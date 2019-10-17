Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Line of Control (LoC), where he was briefed on the situation along the LoC.

According to the military’s media wing, the Army Chief was briefed on the Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting civilians and the response from Pakistani troops.

“The COAS visited troops along LOC. (He was) Briefed on [the] situation, Indian CFVs, deliberately targeting civilians & [Pakistani troops] response,” said the statement issued by the ISPR directorate.

The Army Chief said that Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. “We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as having said during his visit.

General Bajwa also appreciated resilience of civilian Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LOC.

Later, General Bajwa interacted with troops and appreciated their state of readiness and morale.

FO SUMMONS INDIAN ENVOY OVER LOC VIOLATIONS

Pakistan yesterday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia again and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal told Gaurav Ahluwalia that the unprovoked ceasefire violations in Nezapir Sector on October 15killed three civilians - Ghulam Qaider, Mariam Bibi and Haider Ali - residents of village Kirni.

He said that eight others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations, Dr Faisal said.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, it said.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He said the Indian side should permit the UN observers to play their role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.