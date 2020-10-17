Share:

Previously, the SpaceX CEO stressed that a fully functional and self-sustaining colony on Mars can’t be established in the coming decades, as it would require a thousand flights to the planet.

Elon Musk has picked an area for the first inhabited base on the surface of Mars, specifying the location during the 2020 Mars Society Virtual Convention. The facility would be placed at the northernmost part of the red planet, in an area full of ice, which the future colonists would use to produce breathable air and energy, according to the SpaceX CEO.

He also said that SpaceX's first Starship flight to Mars could be launched in four years.

Last month, Musk addressed the upcoming launch of colonists, warning that the project may be a one-way ticket for the participants, but noting that it would be "glorious".