ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said the federal government was not worth to rule the country.

Speaking at a news conference at Lala Musa on his way to Gujranwala for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally, he said that it was unfortunate that the tactics of the government was apparent on the ground.

“Houses of PPP workers are being raided by the police, workers are arrested and cases are initiated against them. The prime minister had offered help to the opposition for holding public rallies but now he has resorted to heavy handedness against political workers,” he added.

Bilawal said that PM Imran Khan should know that he cannot initiate a case against hunger. “He cannot arrest unemployment and he cannot continue as prime minister,” he said.

The PPP Chairman said that the people who do not let democracy to continue should listen carefully that Pakistan will become democratic at every cost.

Bilawal said that pre-poll rigging has started in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. It is being tried to declare a PPP candidate in GB disqualified but we will not let that happen. He said that he was going to GB to lead PPP election campaign and warned that if rigging was carried out, the very next day he will march from GB to Islamabad with the people of GB to get their rights.

Chairman PPP said that PPP is fighting for democracy for the last three generations. “We have given our blood and sweat for democracy and now the time has come to get the result of that blood. We want answer of our sacrifices and will have to restore the real democracy,” he added.

Bilawal said father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah had promised rights of the people in Pakistan but unfortunately that promise has not been fulfilled yet.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were martyred in this struggle. We do not want that a government is imposed on the people of Pakistan in the name of democracy. We do not consider this government to be a democratic government. Today after the public gathering in Gujranwala, Imran Khan and his facilitators will also come to this realization,” he said.

The PPP Chairman said that every institution should work within its domain. The army should be at the borders instead of the polling stations. “Our demands have been presented by the APC in the shape of a unanimous resolution,” he remarked.

He said that the PDM was on the streets with people’s narrative. He said that the Punjab police had turned into the Tiger Force of Imran Khan and is taking down PDM’s banners all over Punjab.