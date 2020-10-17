Share:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says Pak Army guarantees Pakistan’s stability and peace.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he said all parties took part in legislation about extension of Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Federal Ministera also declared Nawaz Sharif part two of MQM founder and said that his yesterday’s (Friday) speech was broadcasted all over India.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo remained silent for a year and now he has strangled his own politics. Sheikh Rashid further said that a ban should be imposed on PML-N if it works on agenda of the enemy.

He said yesterday's gathering of opposition parties in Gujranwala city was a failed show.