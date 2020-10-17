Share:

Rawalpindi-The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Rawat has resolved the mystery of murder-cum-dacoity case by arresting the suspected killer, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

Police also seized looted cash from the possession of detained suspect identified as Bakhti Gul, who also confessed his crime, he added.

According to him, an old man namely Sajjad Zaheer was shot dead by unknown dacoits after snatching cash from him in an under construction building in a private housing society. Police registered a murder case against the dacoits and started investigation, he said adding that during investigation police held Bakhti Gul, who was servant of deceased, for interrogation who confessed killing his owner for looting money from him.

He said police recovered Rs 0.6 million and ATM card from the possession of accused.

SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed confirmed arrest of murderer. He appreciated the efforts of police team which held the killer.

On the other hand, Saddar Bairooni police netted two men on charges of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl and a woman, the spokesman said.

According to him, a man lodged complaint that his seven-year-old daughter went to cattle pen to give dry bread to the owner where a man Khurram Shehzad grabbed her and attempted to rape her. Police registered cases and held the accused. Similarly, another woman approached police and stated a man namely Muhammad Babar had developed illicit relations with her and now started blackmailing her. Police rounded up the accused after filing rape case against her, he stated.

Separately, an 18-year-old student namely Ayyan Babar was allegedly kidnapped from unknown kidnappers from Gulshanabad, he said. The father of missing man lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni that his son was going to tuition centre in his car when unknown men kidnapped him. Police registered case and begun search of missing student.