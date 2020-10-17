Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the opposition parties staged a failed public show in Gujranwala last night despite making month-long preparations.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the opposition parties could not fill the stadium in Gujranwala because people rejected them for being well aware of their vested interests.

The Minister said the opposition should learn from its flopped show. He said the opposition has no future plans, and they only want to protect their personal interests.

He said there was also no unity among the opposition alliance as Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was asked to address when people had left the venue.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition leaders, particularly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Khawaja Asif, used indecent and inappropriate language in their speeches.

He said some opposition leaders spoke the language of the enemy and targeted the national institutions in their speeches, which will not be allowed.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the opposition parties could gather only 15,000 to 18,000 in Gujranwala where millions of people live.

He said people have rejected them again after the last elections.

The Minister said Nawaz Sharif's narrative is an anti-state, and it amounts to attack on the state. He said confrontation among institutions is the narrative of the enemy.

He said Pakistan Army has rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror.