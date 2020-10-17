Share:

HYDERABAD - The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad region, Dr Jamil Ahmed, has ordered transfers and postings of six deputy superintendents of Police (DSPs). According to separate office orders issued on Friday, Mehar Ali Jagirani and Muhammad Younus Rodhnani, DSPs awaiting posting at AIGP office Hyderabad, were transferred and posted as SDPO Jhando Mari, district Tando Allahyar and SDPO Mehar, district Dadu respectively. Seperately, Imtiaz Ahmed Baloch, DSP Complaint Cell, DIGP, office Hyderabad was transferred and posted as SDPO, Cantonment Hyderabad with immediate effect and till further orders vice Muhammad Ayub Patoli who was directed to report to AIGP office Hyderabad Region. In another order, Ali Sher Khaskheli, SDPO Aamri, district Jamshoro was transferred and posted as DSP, CIA, Matiari vice Abdul Wahid who was directed to report to AIGP office Hyderabad Region.