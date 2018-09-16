Share:

Recently health department teams found the larvae of dengue mosquitoes in 940 houses in garrison city. Secondly, Several dengue patients in the three government hospitals has increased with heavy rains as well, with 21 patients being treated for the virus in the garrison city between March and August this year. A campaign had been conducted by the health department and other civic agencies for eliminating dengue larvae for a year but patients started coming from all across the city and cantonment areas as soon as monsoon season started.

Dengue patients in city hospitals have increased with onset of heavy rains. In the past, the health department and the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) would do fogging in the areas were dengue patients had reported from in the previous years.

He said the situation in the cantonment areas is even worse as the Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards had not launched any campaigns.

The DC directed the municipal administration to launch an aggressive campaign against tyre shops and other departments to drain out water that has accumulated in vacant plots and parks across the city.

The health department officials said during a breifing they have been conducting a door-to-door survey in the city and cantonment areas and checked 39,681 houses and found dengue larvae in 940.

Dengue larvae were found in 271 places in an outdoor survey and they were removed, they said. I request the authorities please continue their great efforts and launch more campaigns for solving this issue.

AYAZ UMAR,

Balochistan, August 29.