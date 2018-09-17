Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gangal Football Club thrashed Youth Power FC 4-0 in Islamabad Aman Football Tournament 2018 match played here at NIH ground.

Farhan was hero for the winners, as he scored a brace and was also involved in the other two goals as well. The first half started with Gangal FC started attacking Youth Power goal and soon they were rewarded as Israr scored the first goal in the 11th minute. It was 2-0 in the 20th minute, when Umer scored the second goal and the third goal was also scored in the 36th minute by Farhan. It could have been 4-0 in the very next minute, but Umer missed a golden chance, as the first half ended with Gangal FC leading 3-0.

The second half saw Farhan scoring the fourth goal in the 49th minute. Gangal FC missed series of chances to add further to their tally, but poor finishing and some superb goalkeeping denied them of scoring further goals but they have to settle for 4-0 victory.