KARACHI - A large quantity of dead fish was discovered on the city’s Clifton beach on Sunday.

According to details, thousands of dead fish have washed ashore along the city’s coastline between Seaview and Do Darya.

A number of citizens who reached the beach for a day out, had to return home owing to dead fish and foul smell caused by them.

Some local fishermen were seen collecting dead fish which they are likely to sell out in the city.

There was no official from the department concerned to stop them or undertake efforts to clean the beach.

Besides, a large number of birds swarmed the beach, feeding on dead fish.

Experts who deal with marine life say increasing sea pollution could be the reason behind the killing of fish in such a large quantity.