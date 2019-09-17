Share:

LAHORE - The district administration on Monday launched a campaign titled “Anti-Dengue Week” to educate people about the measures that can help contain dengue virus.

The campaign was formally launched at a meet the press ceremony at the Lahore Press Club where Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi, singer Abrar-ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, LWMC Managing Director Ajmal Bhatti, Wasa MD, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and people from different walks of life were present.

Later, the administration distributed pamphlets to citizens outside the press club. Traffic remained jammed during the event as traffic police did not divert traffic to an alternative route.

Asif Bilal Lodhi said 5,308 suspected dengue cases have been reported since January 1 and 38 of these cases have been confirmed. Only five patients are currently in hospital. “As many as 1,382 indoor teams checked 159,200 households from February to September and identified 17,000 outdoor hotspots, including tyre shops and graveyards. Enforcement teams registered 750 FIRs as extreme step against violators,” he said.

Speakers said it is responsibility of every citizen to keep his or her surroundings clean and not to allow water to accumulate.

The commissioner said the Punjab government’s dengue teams had been taking all possible measures to avoid dengue outbreak but all segments of the society must come forward and join hands with the district administration.

Environmentalist Rafay Alam said climate change is the reason for spread of dengue larva and a climate march will be organised from the Lahore Press Club to Alhamra on September 20 in collaboration with the district administration. The LWMC MD said the company is working in coordination with the district administration to make the sanitation week a success.

Abrar-ul-Haq offered his services as an environment ambassador to raise awareness among people about measures to combat dengue and maintain cleanliness. “The youth should play a vital role in this campaign through the social media as young people are receptive in nature and hold the maximum percentage in population,” Abrar said.

Anti-dengue teams continued indoor and outdoor surveillance and took action against dengue larva at hotels, salons, under-construction buildings, universities and shopping plazas. Cases were registered and premises were sealed.