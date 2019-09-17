Share:

Five "influential" men allegedly gang-raped a child in a village in the Bhakkar district's Chak 60/61 ML, police confirmed on Monday.

According to the statement the Class 10 student recorded with the police, the men first kidnapped her from the fields, then took her to their den nearby, where they gang-raped her at gunpoint. The suspects also made a video of the entire incident. It is believed the men are landlords in the area.

They were so influential that she feared for her life, she said. The use of the video-recording device was to blackmail the victim, in case she tried to report what had happened her to the police. They said they would leak the video on to social media, she added.

The police has registered a case against the five since.

Earlier in August, a univety student in Multan claimed that she was raped and sexually assaulted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA, Atta-ur-Rehman. As in Bhakkar, Atta-ur-Rehman exterted an "influence", and allegedly threatened to leak videos of the victim on to social media if she were to ever share what he had done. When a police proceeding was initiated, it is believed the victim was forced to forgo claims of rape in her legal statement. According to reports by Dawn, the girl went "missing" soon after recording her statement with the police.

No further legal proceedings were initiated against Atta-ur-Rehman, and he has since fled the country soon after the victim recorded her legal statement.